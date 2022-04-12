MLA lauds Govt for introducing launch of ginger mission

Tura, April 12: Kharkutta MLA Rupert Momin on Tuesday while highlighting the importance of Agri-Horti activities in North Garo Hills, lauded the initiative taken by the state government to introduce the launch of Ginger Mission in the state.

The MLA was speaking during the programme on Ginger Mission at SGSY Hall, Resubelpara C& RD block for farmers, cooperative groups, and other beneficiaries of agri related activities which was organized by the Office of the District Horticulture Officer where the MLA also distributed HYV planting materials for ginger production to prospective farmers.

The programme was held as per the State Government’s Budget Speech FY 2022-23 to introduce the launch of Ginger Mission in the state.

Speaking during the programme as the Chief Guest, Momin said that since majority of the population residing in rural areas depends on Agri allied activities for their livelihood this initiative of the government in providing easy access to HYV planting materials will increase yield and productivity thereby enhancing the wellbeing of the farmers.

BG Momin, DHO, NGH apprised the gathering of the history of ginger cultivation in the region and said that owing to suitable climatic condition of the region ginger has been cultivated for a long period of time with large scale productivity. But in order to meet rising demand of ginger and to improve the livelihood of the farmers, various intervention is needed to increase its yields, he added.

As many as 69 village clusters have been identified to implement Ginger Mission. MBMA and Directorate of Horticulture will collectively monitor the implementation of mission. In the first phase i.e year 2022-23, the target in the district to be covered under the mission is 216 MT comprising of Local variety ginger 70% and Mahima, Varada variety 30%. It was learnt that the farmers of the area has more preferrential to plant local variety since the local variety is acclimatized to the vegetation.

IANS