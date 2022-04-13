Boult, Devine bag NZ T20I awards

WELLINGTON, April 12: Black Caps pace spearhead Trent Boult and White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine won the ‘T20 International Player of the Year’ for their sensational run in the shortest format of the game at the New Zealand Cricket Awards.

The awards are being delivered virtually over three days.

Boult was awarded for his splendid run at the T20 World Cup in UAE last year where New Zealand reached the final.

Devine, on the other hand, bagged her second International Women’s T20 Player of the Year award in two years.

She scored 118 runs in four outings at an average of 29.50 with an overall strike-rate of 113.46 and a top-score of 50 against England.

The fan moment of the summer went to the retired Ross Taylor for his final wicket in his last Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch.

Day two of the awards on Wednesday will see the first-class and domestic batting and bowling cups handed out along with the men’s and women’s ODI Players of the Year, and the Umpire of the Year award.

Thursday’s final day will see the presentation of the men’s and women’s Domestic Players of the Year, the Test Player of the Year, the Bert Sutcliffe Medal for outstanding services to cricket, and the supreme playing award – the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal. (PTI)