Gurugram: Retired pilot falls to death while trying to fix wind chime

By Agencies
Representational picture.

Gurugram, April 13 :  An 80-year-old retired pilot died after he lost his balance and fell from the fourth floor of a residential apartment while reportedly trying to fix a wind chime, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Sarabjit Singh Brar, was a resident of Laburnum Apartments at DLF Phase 1 in Gurugram.At the time of the incident that occurred on Wednesday morning, Brar was at his flat along with his wife.

The police said that the victim was trying to fix a wind chime in the balcony when he lost balance and fell, leading to his death.

Soon after the incident, his wife raised an alarm after which the security guards and other residents of the apartment complex rushed him to a hospital, where Brar succumbed to his injuries.

“The deceased’s body has been handed over to his family after autopsy,” said a police officer.

IANS
