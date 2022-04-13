IPL ’22 Insights

Injury rules Deepak Chahar out of IPL-15

MUMBAI, April 12: A back injury to Deepak Chahar has all but put paid to the pace bowling all-rounder’s hopes of playing in the ongoing IPL-15, adding to the woes of Chennai Super Kings’ faltering campaign. According to sources, the India and CSK bowler suffered the back injury during his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Initially it was believed that Chahar would miss a major part of the IPL, but his quick recovery kept CSK optimistic of a late April return. The bowling all-rounder had suffered a quadriceps injury during the third T20I against West Indies in February, walking off the field after failing to complete his spell. (PTI)

Sundar likely to miss SRH’s next two matches

NAVI MUMBAI, April 12: All-rounder Washington Sundar is likely to miss at least the next two IPL matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad after suffering split webbing in his bowling hand, head coach Tom Moody has said. During the match against Gujarat Titans on Monday, Washington got injured and couldn’t bowl his full quota of overs. His three wicketless overs – two of which were in the powerplay – went for just 14 runs. “Washington has torn the webbing in his right hand, between his thumb and first finger. We must monitor that over the next two-three days. Hopefully, it isn’t a significant blow. I’d imagine it’d take probably a week or so to settle down,” SRH coach Moody said after the win.

Tripathi’s injury is not serious: Moody

NAVI MUMBAI, April 12: The injury to batter Rahul Tripathi, which forced him to retire hurt midway through SRH’s chase against the Titans on Monday, isn’t a serious one, said head coach Tom Moody. After falling on the ground right after hitting a six, he needed medical attention. “He’s fine, he’s just getting cramped,” Moody added. (PTI)