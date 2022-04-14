4 LeT terrorists killed in J&K’s Shopian, involved in attacks on outsiders

Police said based on specific input generated by police regarding presence of terrorists in Badigam area of Zainapora in Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police and army’s 44 RR in the area.

“During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. Later on, the CRPF also joined,” police said.

In the ensuing encounter, four local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed.

They have been identified as Aaqib Farooq Thoker, and Waseem Ahmed Thoker, both residents of Heffkhuri, Zainapora, and Farooq Ahmad Bhat and Shoqeen Ahmad Mir, both residents of Sugan.

“As per police records, all the killed terrorists were categorised terrorists and part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on police/security Forces and civilian atrocities,” police said.

Police said the four were involved in six terror crimes including attacks on outside labourers.

“Killed terrorist Aaqib Farooq Thoker was involved in snatching of 12 bore rifle from JK Bank guard of Murran TP branch in which bank guard Abdul Hamid Wani of Tahab got injured. He was also involved in case FIRs 25/2022 & 26/2022 of PS Litter pertaining to attack on driver Dheeraj Dutt, resident of Pathankot and cleaners, namely Surinder Singh and Sonu Sharma, both residents of Pathankot at Nowpora and Yadar respectively in which they got injured,” police said.

Inspector General Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar has congratulated the joint forces for conducting successful anti-terrorist operation without any collateral damage.

He said that hunt for their associates like Aijaz of Pulwama is on and they will be neutralised soon.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

Police also denied social media rumours about the death of two Indian Army personnel on way to the encounter spot.

“Meanwhile, as the operation was in progress, some miscreants shared misleading information on social media relating to the stone pelting/injuries to some army personnel at Kanipora Shopian,” police said.

“It is hereby clarified that the news shared is totally baseless, while the fact is that a vehicle of 44 RR from Chowgam Camp carrying army personnel was on way to the encounter site at Badigam Shopian. The driver lost control over the vehicle due to some technical fault and it skidded off the road. In the mishap, four soldiers were injured who were shifted to District Hospital Shopian, where two among them succumbed to their injuries while as two other are being treated at 92 Base Army hospital Srinagar.”