After gruelling Day 1, M’laya fight back to post 197/2

SHILLONG, April 13: After a grueling first day, Meghalaya put up stiff resistance on Day 2 of their Col CK Nayudu Trophy plate group match against Arunachal Pradesh in Cuttack today, following a five-wicket haul by Agreas Chamcham Sangma and half centuries from Ibitlang Thabah and Abhishek Gupta.

Earlier, Arunachal Pradesh had resumed the day on 325/6 and added 59 more runs before being bowled out for 384.

Agreas added to the two scalps he claimed yesterday to finish with figures of 5/68.

Arunachal held the advantage of a big score coming in to bowl and successfully dismissed a Meghalaya batter early on before encountering stiff resistance from Thabah (71) and Gupta (82*). The pair batted patiently to put on 154 for the second wicket until Thabah was run out.

Swastic Chettri (15*) then walked in and together with Gupta, held out before Meghalaya had posted a total of 197/2.