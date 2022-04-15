Meghalaya concede 1st innings lead to Arunachal despite Md Asif’s 50

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 14: Despite a solid half-century by Md Asif Khan, Meghalaya conceded a first innings lead to Arunachal Pradesh on day three of their Col CK Nayudu Trophy plate group match in Cuttack, on Thursday.

Resuming on 197/2, Meghalaya were eventually bowled out for 303, adding just 106 runs for the loss of their remaining eight wickets. Arunachal took a first innings lead of 81 runs before finishing the day at 69/1 with the match staring at a draw.

Abhishek Gupta could only add five runs to his overnight score before being dismissed for 87, just one over after skipper Swastic Chettri (34) was run out.

Khan kept Meghalaya’s hopes going with a fine knock of 56, that included nine hits to the fence as he got the team past the 300-run total.

Agreas Chamcham Sangma (1/10) then removed one of the openers but Arunachal went on without any further loss at stumps to lead Meghalaya by a total of 150 runs going into the fourth and final day. In the first innings, Meghalaya’s Agreas Chamcham Sangma had claimed figures of 5/68.