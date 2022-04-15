Time to move court

Editor,

It is no surprise to hear from CM Conrad Sangma that he is for giving a push to Hindi as a compulsory subject up to Class 10. Let us not deny the fact that English is the only language that all students after class 12 need to master to open the windows of learning for them. And not only Indian students but students across the world learn English because it serves them well.

We in India have succumbed to curriculum change at the drop of a hat to fatten the purses of private publishers. Sadly, those in charge of approving text books never examine them critically. Private tuitions and coaching classes flourish to meet the requirements for NEET and CUET which would finally devastate our meritorious poor. When the National Education Policy 2020 was floated for discussion, Meghalaya did not bother to invite comments and suggestions from educationists. Only Nagaland and Mizoram were seen to call for opinions from prominent educationists through newspapers. These two states do seem to value education more than Meghalaya does.

On the question of English two personalities of international renown told NDTV that they had to spend three years to study English in UK as they had studied in the Hindi medium up to Class 12. Look at how Covid exposed the poverty of Hindi as a language. Words like social distancing, vaccine, masks, N95 mask, micron, molecules, asymptomatic, efficacy index, hesitancy, comorbidity, peak rise, ventilators, certificate, covid death, Rapid Antigen Test, virus, RTPCR, Airport restrictions etc. were easily understood in English. It would have been a mammoth task to translate all the above in Hindi. Let the Meghalaya CM acknowledge one fact which is that Khasi and Garo alphabets are written in the Roman script.

Meghalaya broke away from Assam on account of language imposition. Hence if Hindi is imposed and pitted against English, perhaps we will have to move court. It is correctly said that ‘one man’s meat is another man’s poison.’ Imagine what would happen if Hindi is imposed yet again in the states of South India. Alas we in Meghalaya have no voice to protest against anything even if it goes against our interests.

Yours etc.,

W. Passah,

Via email

Increasing rape cases in West Bengal

Editor,

The comments on the heinous rape case of Hanskhali by the Chief Minister of West Bengal are shocking. Instead of condemning the crime, Mamata Banerjee confused the issue by saying that it could be the case of a love affair and, as a result, the girl might have got pregnant. In the first place what has prompted the head of the state to pass such a controversially unbecoming opinion when the incident has been vehemently decried even by her popular leader – MP Mahua Moitra.

Now just think of the plight of the parents whose daughter, as young as 14 years, was ganged-raped and died the next day. Has the CM’s remarks not rubbed salt into the wounds of millions of mothers and tender girls? Many are casting aspersions as the main accused in the case is the son of one of the TMC leaders.

A scholar, Amitabh Sen of Kolkata, who happens to be my friend, retorts in anguish — “the cases of rape by TMC cadres are regular affairs in West Bengal. In many districts, people live in constant fear that an onslaught of cruelty may befall them at any moment and they cannot even lodge FIRs. What might happen to them the next moment is not known. Instead of a celebration of joy with flowers and fun, the party cadres of TMC had celebrated the last election’s victory by spraying bullets and killing and torturing people who disagreed with style of Didi’s style of governance.”

In view of the repeated rape cases in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court has also expressed its deep sense of displeasure. It has ordered investigation into the four recent rape cases of Matia, Englishbazar, Deganga and Bansdroni jointly and the intervention of the CBI has also been sought.

Here the question arises as to how long hapless women need to endure such perverse crimes. Can we pinpoint what and who all are to blame? Our silence will only embolden the criminals.

Yours etc.,

Salil Gewali,

Shillong

India’s language diversity must be preserved

Editor,

Despite the fact that there are hundreds of living languages in India, deliberate attempts are made to impose Hindi as the language of the country. The Union Home Minister’s suggestion that people of different states should communicate with each other in Hindi, not English, has sparked off a controversy. According to the Home Minister, making Hindi the language of India will promote the unity of the nation. It may be recollected that fierce opposition to the idea of making Hindi the official language of India by non-Hindi states had led to the passage of Official Language Act which allowed the continuance of both Hindi and English as official languages. As Hindi is an official language, it can be used for the agenda of the Union Cabinet. However, such a status of Hindi must not become a reason to make it the language of the country.

As the Constitution does not give the status of national language to any single language, attempts to present it in such a way is against the principles of the Constitution. Since giving Hindi the status of the national language is against the general interests of the country, any attempt to project it in that way must be discouraged. Imposing a language as the language of the country will lead to division, not unity. The government has no right to decide which language people should speak. Since people have the right to choice of language, a particular language cannot be imposed on them. Further, forcing people to leave their favourite language and learn another language is violation of their rights. Also, substituting English with Hindi is tantamount to devaluing English. English as a global language has enormous significance. India’s linguistic diversity must be preserved by all means.

Yours etc.,

Venu GS,

Kollam