NGH police crackdown on illegal liquor sale

Resubelpara, April 16: North Garo Hills (NGH) police yesterday recovered a huge quantity of liquor from various black marketers who wanted to use the holidays of Bihu and Good Friday in an effort to make a quick buck.

The raids were undertaken by the Mendipathar Police Station men as well as those from the Rari OGC from where the liquor was confiscated.

A police personnel stated that they had received information of liquor being sold in the Manikganj (Mendipathar) and Rari areas following which raids were undertaken.

“The drive was undertaken to control unregulated sale of liquor as well as ensure minimum cases of drunken driving took place during the holidays. Necessary follows ups will be undertaken as well as action will be taken up against the miscreants,” informed SP of NGH, Abraham T Sangma.