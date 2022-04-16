Thomas inaugurates input distribution under Ginger Mission

Tura, April 16 : The office of the District Horticulture Officer, West Garo Hills, organized a programme for input distribution for quality ginger production under Ginger Mission, Spice Development Scheme 2022 – 2023, at Horti-Hub, Rongram, on April 12, where the Adviser to the Chief Minister, Thomas A Sangma, accompanied by the Vice-Chairman of MCCL , Dabo M Marak, was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Thomas highlighted various problems faced by the ginger farmers including lack of market linkages and reasonable prices and said that the Ginger Mission has been started by the Govt. with an aim to provide the necessary help to the ginger farmers in the state. He also stressed on the need to attract the high profile traders so that the farmers will be able to avail reasonable prices for ginger and urged the farmers to increase their production.

The Chairman of Tura Municipal Board, JD Sangma, in his speech, highlighted the medicinal values of ginger and informed that the demand for ginger from Garo Hills is high in Dubai and China.

During the program, Assistant Director of Horticulture, West Garo Hills, Paulette A Sangma, while delivering the key-note address, informed that there are 1200 ginger farmers in the district who had taken up farming of 70% local and 30% improved varieties.

On the day, Joint Director of Agriculture, Garo Hills region, A Ch Momin, delivered the welcome address and the District Horticulture Officer, AWM Sangma, proposed the vote of thanks.