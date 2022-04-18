16-year-old feared drowned in Simsang river

Tura, April 18: A 16-year-old boy, Niksrap Sangma who hails from Gondengre area in West Garo Hills district, went missing around 10 this morning in Simsang River.

The East Garo Hills District police have informed that a rescue team from the State Fire Service rushed to the spot and launched a search for the missing boy. The Simsang river is now on spate because of the recent rain.

The boy had gone to the river bank with family members and friends for a picnic. The police have appealed to all to stay away from the river bed for their own safety.