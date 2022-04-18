Habitat International Film Festival from May 6 to 15

The festival showcases an impressive line-up of award-winning and festival favourite films which include Nathalie Alvarez Mesen’s ‘Clara Sola’, entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 94 Academy Awards, Stefan Ruzowitsky’s ‘Hinterland’, which won the Prix du Public UBS award at the 74 Locarno Film Festival; ‘The Last Austrians’, winner at the Zurich Film Festival; ‘The Blind Man Who Did Not Want To See The Titanic’, winner of numerous film awards, including at the Venice Film Festival, Italy and ‘The Metamorphosis of Birds’, a Portuguese entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards.

With diversity at the forefront, this edition also brings together a pan-Indian selection of films from a plethora of Indian languages such as Hindi, Sanskrit, Malayalam, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Bengali, etc., Director G. Prabha’s ‘Taya’, Achal Mishra’s ‘Dhuin’, Ritesh Sharma’s ‘Jhini Bini Chadariya’, Ainu Baruah’s ‘Dimasa’, Madhuja Mukherjee’s ‘Deep 6’ are some of the rich offerings at the festival.

A special selection of Korean films including ‘In The Name of The Son’, ‘Chorokbam’, ‘Siere’ and ‘The Cave’ will be screened at the festival in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Centre, New Delhi.

Speaking about the Habitat Film Festival, Director of India Habitat Centre, Sunit Tandon said, “The India Habitat Centre has become synonymous with the best in the arts and culture over the years. It is a great relief and pleasure for the entire team to be able to present another edition of the Habitat International Film Festival after a two-year gap necessitated by the pandemic.”

Vidyun Singh, Creative Head, Programmes, India Habitat Centre said, “HIFF, though smaller compared to other film festivals, has carved out a special space and a loyal audience. It is a cherry-picked curation of critically acclaimed and award-winning cinema, made possible by the generous cooperation and collaboration of the Embassies and Cultural Centres for which we are deeply grateful.”

Film critic and journalist Anna M.M. Vetticad will be introducing the section of Malayalam films that paved the way for a New Wave of Malayalam cinema.

Short films and documentaries, Q&A and interactive sessions, and a Festival Cafe serving a selection of International Street Food provide the quintessential buzz and ‘Festival Flavour’.