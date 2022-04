Tura, April 18: Police in Meghalaya today recovered the body of one Senja D Shira ,aged around 25, who was drowned in Chichra/Manda river, from Chitukona Damas in North Garo Hills district.

The North Garo Hills district police received the information about the drowning incident at around 2.00 pm and rushed to the spot only to find the body. As per the eye witnesses the victim dived into the water and did not surface.