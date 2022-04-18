Sports Snippets

Ramandeep Kaur sets national 35km walk record to take gold

RANCHI, April 17: Ramandeep Kaur won the women’s 35km event with a national record timing at the Indian Open Race Walking Competition here on Sunday. Kaur clocked 3:04:00:00 to win gold and improved on Tokyo Olympian Priyanka Goswami’s record of 3.13.19 by over 13 minutes. Manju (3.07.49) and Payal (3.15.47) finished second and third respectively. In the men’s 35km walk, Juned Khan won gold, clocking 2.40.16 and bettered the national record of 2.46.31 set by Ram Baboo at the National Open Athletics Championships last year. Ram Baboo (2.41.30) and Chandan Singh (2.42.02) got silver and bronze respectively. In the U20 10km walk men’s event, Sachin Singh Bohra (43.12) clinched gold. Rohitkumar Yadav (43.13) won silver and Aditya Negi (44.27) took bronze. In the women’s event, Deepika Sharma clocked 51.32 to claim gold, followed by Bharti Bhadana (52.23), who took silver and Indu with a timing of 52.40 for bronze. (UNI)

Mehuli wins women’s 10m air rifle in natl selections

New Delhi, April 17: West Bengal shooter Mehuli Ghosh won the women’s 10m air rifle competition (4th trial) in the national selection trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges here on Sunday. Ghosh shot a total of 262.8 to get the better of Gujarat’s Elavenil Valarivan 261.5 in the gold medal contest. Nancy of Haryana shot 260.0 to finish third, while Vinita Bhardwaj, also from Haryana, settled for the fourth place with a total score of 259.4. Representing Railways, Meghana M Sajjanar was fifth with 207.3 in the final stage where the event’s best eight shooters participated. Odisha’s Kashika Pradhan was fourth with 207.2, while the seventh place belonged to Ayushi Podder (153.6) of West Bengal. Haryana’s Rita Yadav was eliminated in eighth position with a score of 153.3. (PTI)

Tanish finishes 4th in 200m freestyle at Danish Open

NEW DELHI, April 17: India’s Tanish George Mathew finished fourth in men’s 200m freestyle ‘A’ final at the Danish Open in Copenhagen, Denamrk. The Bengaluru swimmer clocked 1:51.38s, 0.19s shy of his personal best time, to finish fourth among eight swimmers in the ‘A’ final. Shakthi Balakrishnan bettered her personal best time to finish seventh in the ‘A’ final of the women’s 200m butterfly. Shakthi stopped the clock at 2:23:08s in the final, shaving off 1.12s from her heats’ time. The top eight swimmers in the heats qualified for the ‘A’ final, the next eight for the ‘B’ followed by the ‘C’ final. Vedaant Madhavan continued his good run as he topped the men’s 200m freestyle ‘C’ final. The 16-year-old bettered his personal best time by 1:45s as he clocked 1:54.50s. He finished 12th overall. (PTI)

Sai Praneeth out of contention for upcoming team events

New Delhi, April 17: Top shuttler B Sai Praneeth's hopes of making the Indian team for the upcoming major team events were dashed after he failed to top stage 2A group on day 3 of BAI's selection trials here on Sunday. Praneeth, ranked World number 19, suffered a 21-23 21-11 16-21 loss to Kiran George, who had claimed the Odisha Open Super 100 title in January. Later, Praneeth beat Ansal Yadav 21-16 21-9 to finish second in stage 2A group at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex. The trials are being held to pick teams for the Commonwealth Games, Thomas and Uber Cup and Asian Games. (PTI)