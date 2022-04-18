‘Want to be part of India team in WC’

Mumbai, April 17: Dinesh Karthik played a superlative unbeaten match-winning knock of 66 runs off 34 balls to help Royal Challengers to a 189/5 against Delhi Capitals in their last game. The 36-year old wicket-keeper batter is using IPL as a platform to claw his way back into the Indian team and win a T20 WC for the country.

“There is a small term goal and there is a big term goal. The small-term goal is to do well for RCB. The big term goal was to play for the country. I know there is a World Cup round the corner I want to be a part of the World Cup desperately and help India cross the line. It has been a long time since India have won a multi-nation tournament and I want to be that person who is helping India do that for that you need to prepare differently you need to be aware of so many things.

“Try and be that player where people notice and say hey this guy is doing something special and I want to be that guy every day I practise with that intent in my mind and credit to my coach actually to put me to various drills and trying to figure out what’s the best that I can get out of myself every day that I go to practise in terms of fitness as you grow old I think it is very important that you are fit.

“I must give credit as you (Virat) have been an inspiration to a lot of youngsters in terms of fitness as you grow older you would also know that it is important to stay fit and happy things are paying off. So, happy to be performing for RCB,” said Dinesh Karthik after the match. (ANI)