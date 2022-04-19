Ram Charan gets his chef to cook for BSF jawans in Amritsar

Sources close to the actor say that Ram Charan, who is shooting in Punjab for the last few days for director Shankar’s upcoming film, also paid a visit to the campus and spent quality time with the real heroes of the country.

The actor, it is believed, got his chef from Hyderabad to come to Amritsar and cook a hearty meal at the mess in the campus for the personnel there.

Needless to say, the jawans were delighted to meet and spend time with the actor.

Sources point out that the actor is clearly overwhelmed by the love that is being shown to him in Punjab. The actor has also hosted a ‘langar’ at the Golden Temple as a mark of gratitude.