India bag 3 bronze medals in Asian Wrestling C’ships

Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), April 19: Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers Sunil Kumar, Arjun Halakurki and Neeraj bagged bronze medals on the opening day of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 on Tuesday. Former Asian champion Sunil defeated local wrestler Batbayar Lutbayar 9-1 in the 87kg category. In the 55kg category, Arjun beat Mongolia’s Davaabandi Munkh Erdene 10-7, and Neeraj defeated Islomjon Bakhramov from Uzbekistan 7-4 in the 63kg category. Meanwhile, two Greco-Roman wrestlers – Sajan (77kg) and Prem (130kg) – couldn’t get their hands on medals. Sajan went down against Kodai Sakuraba of Japan 1-11 in the bronze medal match, while Prem lost to Iran’s Amir Mohammadali Ghasemimonjazi 5-0 in the qualification. The remaining five Greco-Roman wrestlers Gyanender (60kg), Sachin Sehrawat (67kg), Vikas (72kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg) and Ravi (97kg) will compete on Wednesday. Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia will be in action on Saturday in the men’s freestyle weight divisions. (UNI)