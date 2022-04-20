M’laya lose by 49 runs to Rajasthan

Shillong, April 19: A tight bowling performance could not see Meghalaya avoid defeat as they lost by 49 runs to Rajasthan in their Senior Women’s T20 League Elite Group A match in Puducherry, on Tuesday.

Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bat first before being restricted to 119/6 in their 20 overs. S P Kumawat scored 33 from 30 balls and along with skipper Jasia Akhter, helped build partnerships.

Ajima Sangma (2/28) claimed two of the wickets, while Deiphibapynshngain L Mawnai bowled an economical spell to finish with figures of 1/17 in four overs. Sandria Momin took 1/27.

Meghalaya’s fielding was sharp with Riticia Nongbet and Rebeldalis Syiemlieh reacting sharply to effect two run outs.

Needing six an over, Debasmita Dutta produced a solid 23 off 25 deliveries while Rajni Lodhi contributed 16 off 22 but, otherwise Meghalaya never really got going in the chase and lost its last nine wickets for just 37 runs as they were dismissed for a paltry 70.

Meghalaya’s next match is against Maharashtra on Thursday.