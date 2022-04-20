SHILLONG, April 19: As a part of the 4th Meghalaya Games 2022, the Meghalaya Billiards & Snooker Association announced will conduct the Open Billiards & Snooker Tournament from May 1-7 at the Shillong Club. Participants can collect the entry form for the tournament from the Shillong Club Reception, Economic Medical Hall (Shillong), Style Craft (Shillong), and Green Rollers Billiard and Snooker (Shillong). The last date for submission of entry form is April 25.