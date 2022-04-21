National Civil Services Day observed at USTM

Guwahati, April 21, 2022: On the occasion of the National Civil Services Day today, the Department of Political Science (BA Administration and Governance) and the University

School of Law and Research of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya organised a seminar with the theme ” Public Administration Skills in Enhancing Democratic Principles in India”.

The seminar was addressed by Anand Mishra, IPS, AIG, Assam Police and Prof. Alpana Borgohain, Department of Women’s Studies, Gauhati University.

An Inter departmental debate competition and poster making competition was also organized among the students on the occasion.

Addressing the students, Mr Anand Mishra, IPS, explained in length about the

concept of political executives and permanent executives, personal interest and public internet.

“Civil services should not be regarded as a job. It is an opportunity to be responsible for the development of the society. India as a democracy then will be benefited and flourishing”, he said.

Delivering her speech, Prof. Alpana Borgohain, Department of Women’s Studies, Gauhati University gave a thorough understanding of the theme Public Administration Skills in Enhancing Democratic Principles in India.

On this occasion, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM said that USTM has always been inspiring students to compete for the Civil Services and has taken an innovative initiative by starting a Bachelor of Arts course in Administration and Governance at USTM where many students are now preparing for Civil Services while pursuing their graduation.

Over a thousand participants gathered at the Central Auditorium to attend the seminar. An enthusiastic interactive session with students took place after the speeches by the distinguished speakers.

The programme was also participated by Dr R K Sharma, Advisor USTM. The seminar ended with the vote of thanks delivered by Dr BK Das, Director Administration USTM.