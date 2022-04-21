Easter Monday incidents an eye opener

Tura, April 21: The recent incidents of drowning and other mishaps during Easter Monday celebrations, which led to the deaths of altogether seven lives in different parts of Garo Hills has served as a wake-up call both to the citizens and the administration, with a meeting being called on Thursday by the West Garo Hills District Administration in collaboration with the Mothers’ Union in Tura.

The meeting held at the chamber of Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh was attended by government officials, church leaders, leaders of social organizations including the Council of Nokmas, teachers, etc.

Highlighting the need for calling a meeting, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, informed that the district administration earlier also had called a meeting with various groups stressing on the need to discourage revelry and drinking at the picnic and tourist spots.

Deliberating at length on the need to prevent the youth from unethical activities and behavior, the Deputy Commissioner, stressed on the need to have infrastructures like swimming pools where the children can learn swimming, football playgrounds where the youth can spend the leisure times and urged the parents and the elders to take care of the youngsters in the society.

The President of the Mothers’ Union while pointing out that there was so much of unrest among today’s youth, sought cooperation from all concerned to come together for a better future of the region while also condemning the videos of revelry that went viral on social media. Lamenting the lack of infrastructures for the youth, she also said that the union is not satisfied with the facilities available for the youth in Garo Hills.

During the meeting various suggestions like forming of committees for monitoring the schools and villages, etc. the need to check the mushrooming of liquor shops, the need to sensitize the Nokmas and village elders, the need to keep the children engaged, the need to change the mindset of the youth, etc. were made by various church leaders, the government officials and leaders of social organizations.