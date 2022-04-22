Meghalaya close in on win

SHILLONG, April 21: Meghalaya have Mizoram on the ropes after a great penultimate day of their Col CK Nayudu Trophy plate group match in Cuttack on Thursday.

Resuming play on 283/6 with a lead of 57, Meghalaya’s tail kept going until they were out for 375 thanks to an unbeaten 39 by Sudhir Sahani and 31 by Abhishek Kumar.

Mizoram thus required 149 runs in their second innings just to make Meghalaya bat again.

By stumps, Mizoram was 170/8, leading by just 21 runs with two wickets in hand.

Out of 70 overs that Mizoram faced, Bipin Kumar Ray bowled 29 and took 4/68 as he strangled the opposing batters.

Agreas Chamcham Sangma claimed 2/52 in 22 overs, while Meghalaya skipper Swastic Chettri (1/5 in 2 overs) and Abhishek Kumar (1/9 in 8 overs) also found success.

Mizoram had a good second wicket partnership worth 79 runs but they then lost seven wickets for 46 runs to leave them on 135/8.

Mizoram added another 35 runs for the ninth wicket.

Meghalaya will look to dismiss F Lalruatfela (32 not out) early on Friday who is the set batter. Meghalaya would like to ensure that the Mizo tail does not wag for too long.