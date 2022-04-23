1st Div Football: Nongrim Hills get one better of Umphyrnai

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 22: Nongrim Hills SC rode on a second half goal to come out on top against Umphyrnai SC in their Shillong Sports Association First Division football match, here on Friday. Both sides pushed for the lead but went into the break 0-0. However, Phibankhraw Nongkhlaw broked the deadlock in the 56th minute, handing Nongrim Hills a decisive lead. On Saturday, there will be two Women’s Football League matches. The first match is between Maw-U-Tieng SC and Nongkrem SC at 1 pm while the second match at 3:30 will be played between Rahjingshai SC and Laitkor SC.