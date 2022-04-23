State karatekas to compete in Assam karate championship

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 22: A total of 29 Karatekas from the state registered under the the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) led by Sensei Mingson Rymbai and Sensei Arjun Sewa as coach & manager respectively will be participating in the 3rd Leongthang Shotokan Karate Championship 2022 scheduled to be held at the Deshbhakta Tarum Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in Guwahati on April 23 and 24.

The Meghalaya team of karatekas include:

Keridame Khongjee, Saphibanri Kharlyngdoh, Dayalangki Challam, Sandameka V Langstieh, Anysha Wahlang, Iwan Naki L. Khongjee, Saphira Lyngkhoi, Reha Dkhar, Daphilahun M Wahlang, Dutyfull Lyngdoh, Saralin Rynghang, Daiarisa Nongrum, Laiarisa Nongrum, Naribasuk Bareh, Carenia Rapthap, Hymson Challam, Francis Marbaniang, Samebanmerbha S. Blah, Damebanmerbha S. Blah, Ram Lanong, Lakhon Lanong, Gregorwilson Makdoh, Ferdinand S. Rani, Damanbha Pde, Jake D Syiemiong, Gideon Tympuin, Aventinus G. Mylliem, Jasper D Pdang & Teiborlang Lapang.

Earlier this year, three state karatekas had taken part in the All India University Karate Championship 2021-22 at Kurukshetra University Sports Complex, Haryana.