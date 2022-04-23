MDC seeks university for Meghalaya, feels CUET impractical

Tura, April 23: The MDC from Rongrong in North Garo Hills, Rinaldo K Sangma has urged the state government to set up a university for the state of Meghalaya instead of trying to enforce Common University Entrance Test (CUET) on state students jeopardizing their careers.

The suggestions were made today by the MDC through a letter to the education minister, Lahkmen Rymbui wherein he highlighted the problems that would come to the fore if CUET was enforced.

The biggest challenge, he felt, was the lack of infrastructure for online exams asking as to how many computers did the centres of Tura, Shillong, Guwahati or the newly set up centre at Ri-bhoi have.

“In NGH alone, there are over a thousand students per session clearing the HSSLC examination. Considering these centres offer 50 computers per batch, it would just cater to 400 students in both the morning and afternoon batches. How many days will it take for Garo Hills and how many for the entire state? Would the students be able to afford to travel and appear for the examinations at these centres at their own expenses,” he asked.

The solution, Rinaldo felt, was in the establishment of a university for the state of Meghalaya.

“Assam already has two state private universities included in the UGC Act 1956—Assam Don Bosco University and Assam Down Town University—with colleges in every nook and corner of Assam affiliated under these universities. At present Meghalaya has about nine private universities recognized under the consolidated list in the UGC Act. But almost all our colleges are affiliated to North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and to none of these private universities,” he stated,

The MDC felt it would be historic if the government through a legislative Bill resolves to provincialise one of these private universities under its administrative arm.

Rinaldo asserted that not everyone wanted to go through professional courses through NEET, JEE or CLAT. Some want to opt for simple general courses and become teachers.

“This CUET will prove to be a near impossible obstacle and hindrance for our young students aspiring to aim for higher academics especially those coming from weaker sections and rural areas,” he added.