M’laya lose narrowly to WB

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 22: After an intense clash, Meghalaya went down narrowly 3-4 to former champions West Bengal in the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy at the Kottappadi Football Stadium in Kerala, on Friday.

West Bengal took the lead three times before Meghalaya came back to equalise each time, frustrating their opponents until the winners fired in the winner.

West Bengal took a 23rd minute lead with a volley before Sangti Janai Shianglong took advantage of a defensive lapse to equalise for Meghalaya in the 40th.

However, Meghalaya fell behind again before half time with a foul in the box giving Bengal a penalty, which they converted to lead 2-1 at the break.

Shano Tariang did not have to wait long after the restart to get the first of his two goals, with another defensive lapse allowing the substitute to score in the 46th minute. Bengal reclaimed the lead three minutes later with a shot that hit the bar and found its way into goal.

Later in the 65th minute, a tap-in from Tariang made it 3-3 but West Bengal claimed the winner four minutes later.

Some late drama saw Meghalaya denied a penalty following a handball in the box. They were awarded one in the 85th minute, however, but captain Hardy Cliff Nongbri’s was blocked by the Bengal goalkeeper.

With four points from three matches, Meghalaya, who have been impressive throughout the tournament will next take on Punjab on Sunday at 8pm in their last group match. They will need a win to give them a chance to finish in the top two and qualify for the next stage.