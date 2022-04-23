Barça move to 2nd in Liga

Madrid, April 22: Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad 1-0 to make sure Real Madrid will have to wait at least another week to celebrate the Spanish league title.

Barcelona’s away victory reduced its gap to Madrid to 15 points, and it can further cut it to 12 points on Sunday if it defeats Rayo Vallecano at home in a game it has in hand.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored with a close-range header in the 11th minute to give Barcelona its first win after consecutive home losses against Cádiz in the league and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

The victory against Sociedad left Barcelona tied on points with Sevilla, which defeated Levante earlier Thursday.

Sevilla recover

Sevilla improved its chances of making it to the Champions League with a 3-2 win at second-to-last-place Levante.

Jesús “Tecatito” Corona scored two first-half goals and Jules Koundé added another after halftime.

Koundé gave Sevilla a 3-1 lead about 10 minutes later before Roberto Soldado pulled the hosts closer again. Levante stayed tied with last-place Alavés, six points from safety.

Cádiz fall again

Cádiz followed up its stunning 1-0 win against Barcelona at the Camp Nou Stadium with a 3-2 home loss against Athletic Bilbao.

Relief for Rayo

Rayo won 1-0 at Espanyol to end a 13-match winless streak in the league.Sergi Guardiola scored in the 42nd minute. (AP)