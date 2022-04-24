Talks on NIT M’laya-US varsities ties

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 23: US Consul General (Kolkata), Melinda Pavek, and her team visited NIT Meghalaya recently to interact with the administration and students of the institution.
During their visit, discussions on possible collaborations between NIT Meghalaya and universities in the US, future prospect of the QUAD fellowship and opportunities for the Fulbright fellowship were held.
Deliberations were also made on the possibility of higher studies in the States for Indian students in the fields of engineering and healthcare. Director of the institute Prof. BB Biswal said that these meeting would be useful in promoting research and academic prospects.

