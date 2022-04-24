U-19 Inter-district Cricket: SCA (A), Tura claim wins

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 23: Shillong Cricket Association (A) and Tura District CA came out on top after winning their respective matches of the Inter District U-19 Boys Cricket Tournament, on Saturday.

In Jowai, SCA (A) defeated East Khasi Hills by eight wickets, while TDCA snatched a three-wicket win over North Garo Hills in Tura.

The Zone 1 Group A match saw EKH win the toss and make 101/9 in 32 overs. Number 9 batter Jonathan Mawa top-scored with an unbeaten 21 while Player-of-the-Match Naveen Kumar Yada (3/17) and Charm Marbaniang (3/21) were the pick of the bowlers.

Avinash Rai put up a solid batting display with an unbeaten run-a-ball 40 while Mrinal Das scored a quickfire 28 not out off only 13 balls. SCA (A) reached the target losing only two wickets in 13 overs.

In the Zone 2 contest, TDCA won the toss and fielded first. Denikcheng Marak bowled an excellent spell to finish with figures of 3/3 from 4.4 overs, while Harshit Prasad took 3/14. Burney Kerauzik Marak also took 2/15 as NGH were bundled out for only 72 in 22.4 overs.

Tura lost seven wickets in their chase before achieving the target.

Rohit Sah steadied the side with an unbeaten 27, carrying the team to victory. Kasagrikku Ch Momin was the pick of the NGH bowlers with 2/15.

On Monday, SCA (B) will face Ri-Bhoi in Zone 1’s Group A, while South Garo Hills face East Garo Hills in Zone 2.