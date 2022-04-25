Meghalaya bow out of Santosh Trophy

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 24: Meghalaya slipped to a 1-0 loss to Punjab in the final Group A match of the senior men’s National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy final round at the Manjeri Payyanad Football Stadium in Kerala, on Sunday.
After a promising start to their campaign, Meghalaya was unable unable to find the equaliser.
Following a goalless first half in their must-win match, Meghalaya conceded in the 47th minute with Amarpreet Singh breaking the deadlock.
Meghalaya were unable to find a way back into the contest. Eight minutes were added on in second half stoppage time after the Punjab goalkeeper required extensive treatment for an injury – he had to be stretchered off and substituted – but Punjab held on for a full three points.
After four matches, Meghalaya finished with four points, three from the 3-2 win over Rajasthan on Monday and one from the 2-2 draw with Kerala on Wednesday. They then lost 4-3 to West Bengal on Friday. Hosts Kerala, WB and Punjab are all former Santosh Trophy champions.
Coach Bobby L Nongbet’s boys will now return home after a solid performance despite losing several senior players between the North East zone qualifiers and the final round as some were signed up by I-League clubs or had other duties that made them ineligible to take part.

