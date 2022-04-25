NEHU bag gold in kickboxing

SHILLONG, April 24: International kickboxer Hame Shaniah Suiam became the first athlete in the sport to win a gold medal in the individual event representing the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

Suiam represented NEHU in the All India Inter University Kickboxing Men Championship 2021-22 held at the Dr. RMLA University in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh from April 20-23.

Hame Shaniah Suiam a registered student of the university from Khad Ar Daloi Law College clinched gold in the Tatami Mat Point Fighting under 57 kg (Men) weight category.

Suiam had also clinched bronze medals for the University in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 editions of the competition.

The vice-chancellor, registrar of the North-Eastern Hill University along with the NEHU fraternity expressed their delight over Suiam bringing laurels to the university and the state.