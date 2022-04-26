DCGI grants restricted EUA to Covaxin for 6-12 age group

New Delhi, April 26 : The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved the restricted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children between the age of 6-12 years, sources said.
This development comes after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) discussed recommendations for the restricted emergency use of Covaxin in children aged between 2-12 years.
However, the SEC, after a meeting on Thursday, had recommended restricted emergency use of Biological E’s Covid-19 vaccine, Corbevax, in children aged 5-12 years.
