Seminar at USTM focuses on assessment and management of children with multiple disabilities

Guwahati, April 26 : A two-day seminar on “Rehabilitation of Individuals with Multiple Disabilities” held at NKC Auditorium of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) highlighted the assessment and management of children with multiple disabilities. More than 120 participants were involved in the seminar.

Renowned paediatrician Dr. Prakritish Bora was the Guest of Honour in the inauguration of the seminar which featured some distinguished speakers including Dr. Abhay Agarwal, Sports Medicine and Arthroscopic Surgeon, Apollo Excel Care Hospital here who spoke on Children with Cerebral Palsy.

Dr. Sukalyan Dey, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon, Pratiksha Hospital here addressed a session on the Duet of Ortho –Physio in Management of Cerebral palsy. Dr. Debangana Baruah spoke on Management of Cerebral Palsy – Multidisciplinary Approach.

Dr. R. Manigandan, Senior Consultant Department of Social Work NIEPMD Chennai highlighted the schemes and programmes implemented by the Government of India for Persons with Disability (PwD).

The seminar was organized by National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities, Chennai, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) under Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India in collaboration with Holistic Health Care Training & Educational Foundation, Rajgarh, Guwahati and was supported by Department of Physiotherapy, School of Allied Medical Sciences, USTM from 25th to 26th April 2022.

The seminar was inaugurated by Prof G D Sharma, Vice Chancellor, USTM; Dr. M. Kathiravan, Head of Autism Unit, NIEPMD, Chennai; Dr RK Sharma, Principal Advisor, USTM in the presence of other dignitaries.