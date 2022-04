By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 25: Little Angels handed BSF a 6-wicket defeat in their Inter-school Babu Ondromoni U-18 cricket match, here on Tuesday. Little Angels won the toss and fielded first restricting BSF to 103/3 in 15 overs. Apul Kumar top-scored with 28 runs while Ashutosh Gupta took 1/9. In reply, Little Angels hit 106/4 in 13.2 overs. Ashutosh gupta scored 39 runs off 41 balls. Apul Kumar, meanwhile, took 1/17.