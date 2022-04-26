Madrasa Hemayatul Islam, St George among winners

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 25: Madrasa Hemayatul Islam School, St George, Little Angles claimed victories in their respective Inter-school LP Das Under-15 cricket matches, here on Monday. In the first match, Madrasa Hemayatul Islam School won the toss and fielded first against Shillong Secondary School, restricting them to 65/7 in 15 overs. Chayan Bhatt scored 8 runs. Md Sahil took 3/10. In reply, Madrasa Hemayatul Islam scored 66/2 in 11. 1 overs, Wahid top-scoring with 30 runs. In the second match, St George School fielded first against St Anthony’s HSS restricting them to 92/6 in 15 overs. Ashish Lohar scored 17 runs while Suresh Joshi took 2/9. In reply, St George School hit 93/4 in 12.3 overs with Rohan Yadav smashing 30 runs off 24 balls.