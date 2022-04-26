Madrasa Hemayatul Islam, St George among winners

Inter-school Under-15 cricket tournament

SPORTS
By By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 25: Madrasa Hemayatul Islam School, St George, Little Angles claimed victories in their respective Inter-school LP Das Under-15 cricket matches, here on Monday. In the first match, Madrasa Hemayatul Islam School won the toss and fielded first against Shillong Secondary School, restricting them to 65/7 in 15 overs. Chayan Bhatt scored 8 runs. Md Sahil took 3/10. In reply, Madrasa Hemayatul Islam scored 66/2 in 11. 1 overs, Wahid top-scoring with 30 runs. In the second match, St George School fielded first against St Anthony’s HSS restricting them to 92/6 in 15 overs. Ashish Lohar scored 17 runs while Suresh Joshi took 2/9. In reply, St George School hit 93/4 in 12.3 overs with Rohan Yadav smashing 30 runs off 24 balls.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.