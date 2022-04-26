News Capsule

Programme

The Directorate of Horticulture, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, will hold a one-day programme under Ginger Mission on Tuesday at the Integrated Agriculture Training Centre (IATC), Upper Shillong, at 11 am. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will attend the programme as the chief guest.

Run

As part of the North East Festival 2022 and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, the office of the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner in collaboration with the office of the East Khasi Hills District Sports Officer will conduct a 10-km run on April 28 at 7 am. According to a statement, the category is open to both male and female participants and the prize money for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions are Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. “Interested citizens of the district willing to participate in the Run can register themselves at the office of the District Sports Officer, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong,” the statement said.

Convocation

The 35th convocation of the Indira Gandhi National Open University will be held on Tuesday at the Convention Hall of North Eastern Hill University, Mawkynroh, at 12.30 pm.