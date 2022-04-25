Local bodies elect new leaders

Tura, April 25: Two locality development committees- the Matchakolgre Development Committee and the Balsanang Development Committee have each elected new office bearers to lead it.

The Matchakolgre Development Committee elected George Samuel A Sangma as President, Peter R Marak as Vice President, Suresh M Marak as Secretary, Elever A Sangma as Joint Secretary, Palky R Marakas Treasurer, Mizanur R Marak as Accountant, Mikkim Chera Ch Momin as Education Secretary, Rinna Serine A Sangma as Socio Cultural Secretary, two games and sports and Youth Affairs Secretary, two Advisers besides other leaders along with organizing secretaries for different areas and executive members.

Similarly, the Balsanang Development Committee elected Sengman R Marak as President, Parantha G Sangma as Vice President, Joseph Breney R Marak as Secretary, Thorick B Marak as Joint Secretary, Panna G Momin as Treasurer, Emilli G Momin as Accountant, Adolf Lu Hitler R Marak as Adviser 1 and Phillip N Marak as Adviser 2 besides 5 other executive members.

Meanwhile, new office bearers of the Meghalaya Pensioners’ Association were also elected recently during the body’s 13th Annual General Meeting in Tura.

The association elected Franklin K Marak as President, Pious G Momin as Vice President, Arthu R Marak as Secretary, Brejarson D Sangma as Joint Secretary and Niruth R Marak as Treasurer cum Accountant besides 11 other executive members.