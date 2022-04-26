PMGSY road in SGH continues to remain in sorry state

TURA, April 25: A PMGSY road in South Garo Hills has come under severe criticism after black topping of the road was dug out with bare hands only a few days after the section of the road was completed.

The over 16-km road is being constructed by a Guwahati-based contractor, MP Agarwala and has been in the making for many years now. The upcoming road will connect Karukol to Emangr.

Earlier in 2020, a video of the same road went viral on social media after residents were able to dig out the black topping a day after the section was completed, using only their hands.

Last week too, another video of the same road surfaced where concerned residents were able to remove the black topping of the road again with just their bare hands.

As per the NGOs who had raised the issue of the poor work quality, at least 5 such complaints have been made to the district authorities including the PWD.

Meanwhile, clarifying on the allegations of poor construction, the executive engineer of SGH – PWD, S Kurbah stated that it was only in some stretches that the construction was poor. Overall however, he informed that the road was coming up properly.

The NGOs however, did not buy into the explanation of only some stretches being poor but mentioned that the entire road was poorly constructed.