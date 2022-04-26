USTM conducts workshop on research methodology

NONGPOH, April 25: The Department of Political Science, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in collaboration with the Bengal Institute of Political Studies (BIPS), Kolkata, conducted a three-day workshop on ‘Research Methodology in Social Sciences with special reference to Qualitative and Quantitative Research.’

According to a statement, Vice Chancellor of USTM, Prof GD Sharma in his inaugural address congratulated the department for taking the initiative to organise the workshop and encouraged the participants to clear their queries regarding research methods.