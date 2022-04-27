AJCA enter U-19 Inter-District Zone 1 finals

SHILLONG, April 26: All Jaintia Cricket Association (AJCA) qualified for the Zone 1 final of the Inter District U-19 Boys Cricket Tournament by defeating East Jaintia Hills by nine wickets in Jowai on Tuesday.

EJH won the toss and batted first but it was the AJCA bowlers – Saibormiki Passah (3/17), Puraki Shadap Passah (3/24) and player-of-the-match Chwamiki Ryngkhlem (2/7) destroyed the EJH batting, getting them all out for only 84, with only Nishikania Sinha (34) among the runs.

AJCA chased the target losing one wicket. Jeremaia Mukhim and Ryngkhlem finished unbeaten on 44 and 20 respectively.

On Wednesday, in Group A of Zone 1, Shillong CA (A) will go up against the B team. In Zone 2, Tura District CA will face East Garo Hills in Tura.