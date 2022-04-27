‘Aquafest’ as part of 50 years of statehood in EGH

Tura, April 27: As part of the celebration of 50 years of statehood, the East Garo Hills District Administration in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries on Wednesday organized “Aquafest” at Memo Lake under Bolkinggre village.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Local MLA Marcuise N Marak lauded the organizers for the initiative taken to promote the production of the fish through aqua fest, while at the same time encouraging the fish farmers to take advantage of the benefits received from the aqua culture mission by taking a step ahead to increase fish production in the district. Highlighting on the preserving and protecting of catchment areas, the chief guest informed that the government has launched payment for ecosystem services in order to sustain the water bodies in the state.

East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe, while giving his brief speech said that the district requires 1500 MT fish whereas the fish production is only 1300 MT in the district. He called upon the gathering to come forward and avail the schemes under aquaculture mission in order to make sufficient fish production in the district.