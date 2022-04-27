Country’s top  table tennis  players attend promotional event in Tura

Tura, April 27: A promotional event featuring top table tennis players of India was organized by Tura Table Tennis Association (TTTA) in collaboration with the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Table Tennis Association of Meghalaya at Indoor Sports Hall, Tura, on 26 April with Tura MP, Agatha K Sangma, as the chief guest and the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, as the guest of honor.

Speaking at the event, Agatha said that sports have become really a very important aspect of people’s lives and recognition that have been given to sportsmen and sportswomen is something very important and well deserved.

Stating that sports facilities in Meghalaya too are being upgraded to give platform to the children, she said that having the national and international tennis players here in Tura will boost the morale of the budding tennis players of the region. She also informed that the PA Sangma Stadium which is coming up at Tura is something which is of international standard.

During the promotional event, the star table tennis players of the country like Sharat Kamal Achanta, Reeth Rishya, Archana Kamath, Sanil Shetty and Kamlesh Mehta, who have been representing India at international level, played the exhibition matches with the players from Meghalaya and Suranjit Dey and Tanusree, the players from the state, displayed their extraordinary skills while playing with the star players.