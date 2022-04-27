Govt to make ambience in Shillong streets, cafes, clubs alive with music

Shillong, April 27: The Meghalaya government is looking at harnessing the musical talents of the youth through its Grassroots Music Project which aims at creating a platform for musicians and artistes to showcase their talents.

launching the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project during an event held at Hotel Pinewood on Tuesday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said music, being an area with huge potential, has been neglected for a very long time and hoped that through this programme, they would be able to create platforms for the musicians and also employment opportunities besides providing tourists with a unique and musical experience.

Commissioner and Secretary Vijay Kumar informed that every weekend, over the next year, there would be a live music event happening, the expense of which will be borne by the government.

From busking in the streets, cafes, and restaurants to live concerts, this ambitious project also aims to open up an opportunity for young artistes to find pathways even beyond Meghalaya.

On the first of May, a calendar would be put up where upcoming events would be scheduled. To kick start this platform, spaces in Khyndai Lad, Laitumkhrah, Mawkdok and Sohra will be used for this activity.