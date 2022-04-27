KSU opposed to rehabilitation of ‘illegal settlers’ from Them Iew Mawlong

Shillong, April 27: The Khasi Student’s Union (KSU) today asserted that the state government should not entertain to the conditions of the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) to allot them with 10 acres of land within the European Ward and also to bear expenses for construction of the housing units for the 342 families now residing at Them Iew Mawlong.

Talking to reporters, KSU president Lambokstar Marngar said that the state government should immediately evict all the illegal settlers while the government employees residing in the area should be relocated to the official quarters to be allotted to them.

He also questioned on the proposal to prepare a blueprint by the government to rehabilitate these people.

“We strongly oppose to any proposal to rehabilitate these illegal settlers,” Marngar added.