Jan Bhagidari programme on impact of PMGKAY in Garo Hills

Tura, April 27: As part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Campaign” Jan Bhagidari Programme on Impact of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) was held for all the districts of Garo Hills region recently at SMELC, Conference Hall, Dakopgre, Tura, where the Minister incharge, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, James P K Sangma graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The function was organised by Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Shillong and Tura.

Appreciating the contribution and selfless service of all the officers of the department including the Fair Price Shop Dealers in ensuring free rice distribution for the economically backward section of the society during the Covid-19 pandemic times, the Minister James P K Sangma stated that this National Food Security Scheme had reach the beneficiaries on time and also benefitted them immensely.

Mentioning that the scheme was implemented by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi just after the lockdown was announced, he said that streamlining the availability of foodgrains in the region was challenging, but with the support and intervention of all concerned it was made possible and could distribute it to all beneficiaries successfully.

Moreover, he informed that the scheme has been extended till September, 2022 and added that at present covid cases are reducing but hoped that if the scheme is continued further it would have benefitted the people at large. The Minister also mentioned that ePOS system have been implemented by the Government of India in order to maintain transparency in Public Distribution system and Fair Price Shop Dealers for the greater benefit of all.

NFSA Ration Card holders of the district also spoke on the benefits of PMGKAY during the function.

During the function, the Chief Guest distributed the Appreciation Certificates to PDS Agents and Fair Price Shop Dealers in recognition for their excellent services provided to NFSA beneficiaries during COVID-19 pandemic and for timely lifting and distribution of NFSA and PMGKAY foodgrains to the Card holders even in the midst of many challenges and constraints.