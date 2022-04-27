Sports Snippets

Former India women’s hockey skipper Britto passes away

New Delhi, April 26: Former India women’s hockey captain Elvera Britto, the eldest of the three famous Britto sisters who ruled the roost for nearly a decade in the 60s, passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Elvera, and her two sisters, Rita and Mae, were synonymous with women’s hockey and played for Karnataka between 1960 and 1967, during which they won seven national titles with the three sisters at the helm. Elvera was conferred with the Arjuna award in 1965 and played for India against Australia, Sri Lanka and Japan. Gyanendro Ningombam, president of Hockey India condoled her demise. (IANS)

Defender Ronald Araújo to extend Barcelona contract

Barcelona, April 26: Central defender Ronald Araújo has agreed to a contract extension with Barcelona through the end of the 2025-26 season, the Spanish club said Tuesday. Barcelona said that the 23-year-old Uruguay international will sign his new deal on Friday. Araújo, fast enough to keep up with the speediest strikers and strong in the area, is considered Barcelona’s most talented young defender. He shares playing time now with veteran Gerard Pique and Eric García. The club prioritized Araújo’s extension, needing to solidify the future of its defense as the 35-year-old Pique enters the twilight of this career. Araújo has six goals in 78 career appearances with Barcelona. (AP)

Khelo India Youth Games 2021 to be held from June 4-13

Chandigarh, April 26: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the Khelo India Youth Games-2021, which were postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be organised in the state from June 4 to June 13. The Games will be held in Shahbad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi apart from Panchkula. Around 8 ,500 players will participate in the games. The Chief Minister shared detailed information regarding the event with the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur via video conference during the meeting of organising and co-ordination committee of Khelo India Youth Games 2021 held on Tuesday, an official statement said here. (PTI)