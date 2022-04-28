KSU meets Lahkmen on CUET

Shillong, April 28: Leaders of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) met Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Thursday to voice their concerns on the common university entrance test (CUET) to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admitting students to different under graduate (UG) programmes in different central university across the country.

According to them, this is new system has been created an atmosphere of bewilderment among the student’s community.

The KSU has sought clarification on the plans and strategy the Education department would come up to ease the adversities and difficulties of the students.