Role of IQAC: USTM workshop with Principals of 30 UGC affiliated colleges of Assam

Guwahati, April 28: Heads and IQAC coordinators of 30 UGC affiliated colleges of Assam today experienced a brainstorming session at the conference hall of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) as part of their preparation for Assessment and Accreditation for grading of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The workshop titled “Enhancing Quality and Envisioning Better Grade: Role of IQAC in light of NEP 2020” was organized by USTM where Dr. Santanu Kumar Baishya, Professor (retd.) Cotton University was the key resource person. On the same occasion, 11 UGC affiliated colleges from Assam also signed Memorandum of Understanding with USTM for academic collaboration, research and development.

Welcoming the participants, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, USTM told about how dedicatedly USTM prepared for NAAC assessment during the last few years due to which it was able to achieve grade A in the first cycle of assessment. He promised to extend all kinds help and support to the colleges in the process of their preparation for NAAC assessment and evaluation.

Prof. G.D. Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM spoke on the role of educational institutions for society and how academic institutions should take their values for application to the people in nearby areas. He emphasized on proper documentation of everything and said that signing of MoU will not only be on paper, but it will really work for benefit of all the institutions.

Prof. Shantanu Kumar Baishya made a presentation on “A road map for Assessment and Accreditation” and said that there are 4 pillars of Assessment and Accreditation by NAAC—Principal of the institution, IQAC, Faculty and Staff, Students. He also touched upon the first few steps on how to proceed for the preparation and discussed about the scoring system and the benchmark set by NAAC regarding the SSR.

The eleven colleges that signed MoU with USTM today include: Furkating College, Golaghat; Bir Lachit Borphukan College, Sivasagar; Dibru College, Dibrugarh; Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya, Amjonga, Goalpara; Silapathar College, Dhemaji; Birjhora Mahavidyalaya, Bongaigaon; Dhakuakhana College; Saraighat College, Changsari; Pandu College, Guwahati; Suren Das College, Hajo and Gurucharan College, Silchar.

As per the MoUs, USTM will offer freeship / scholarship for poor meritorious students for higher education on recommendation from the authorities of the signatory colleges and will jointly undertake research and project works in emerging areas with local relevance, apart from other activities.