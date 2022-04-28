CJI Ramana to chair conference of Chief Justices on Friday

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana will chair the 39th conference of Chief Justices of high courts – scheduled on April 29 on the Supreme Court premises – with an aim to address and resolve the issues concerning judiciary.

“The conference shall review the progress made on the resolutions passed in the previous Chief Justices’ conference 2016 and also to consider further steps that need to be taken to improve the justice delivery system in the country,” said an official statement.

“Besides the evaluation progress made vis-a-vis resolutions of Chief Justices’ Conference 2016, following major issues are to be deliberated upon in the Chief Justices’ Conference 2022: strengthening of the network and connectivity of all courts complexes pan India on priority basis; human resources/personnel policy; infrastructure and capacity building; institutional and legal reforms; appointment of high court judges,” added the statement.

This conference will be followed by a joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices at Vigyan Bhawan on April 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.

“Supreme Court of India has been organising the conference of Chief Justices of high courts with the object to deliberate on issues related to the judiciary. The first Chief Justices’ conference was held in November, 1953 and till date 38 such conferences have been organised. The last conference was held in 2016,” added the statement.