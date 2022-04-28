Meghalaya’s Golden Jubilee celebrated in NGH

Tura, April 28: The golden jubilee celebration of Meghalaya’s 50th Statehood day was celebrated at Resubelpara Mini Stadium in North Garo Hills on Wednesday. The occasion which was held annually on January 21 in the state was celebrated belatedly at the district level here in Resubelpara due to prevalent covid 19 situation.

Deputy Speaker and local MLA, Timothy D Shira, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, while paying tribute to the state forefathers, said it was a befitting day to recall the contributions and the painstaking journey our leaders undertook for the interest of the people which ultimately led to the creation of the new state. Their tireless effort in the fight for statehood should forever be etched in the minds of the present and the generation to come so that every individual realises the responsibility of creating a progressive state, he advocated.

Shira also highlighted the transformational journey, the development and achievement that the state has been gaining from the day of its formation to the present day.

Several activities were held to mark the day. The district industrial exhibition 2022 organised by DCIC was also inaugurated by the chief guest. The exhibition put up about 17 stalls displayed various products produced by local entrepreneurs like agri related products, handicraft, wood carving, weaving, food and beverages, etc.

Indigenous games were held by the department of sports. The finale of Voice of North Garo Hills singing competition was also held as part of the programme.